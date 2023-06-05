Pakistan observes WED with clear vision of ending plastic pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Monday observed World Environment Day with a clear vision and direction to take resolute measures through public support and ownership amid youth engagement to end exacerbating plastic pollution posing serious risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Monday observed World Environment Day with a clear vision and direction to take resolute measures through public support and ownership amid youth engagement to end exacerbating plastic pollution posing serious risks.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 as it was first celebrated in Stockholm, Sweden at the first global conference on the environment to draw the attention of the world towards nature and the environment.

This year it was the 50th anniversary of the World Environment Day under the central theme of Solutions to Plastic Pollution with clear call for beating plastic pollution to save the planet and its precious nature.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was actively working with national and international stakeholders to develop a legal instrument to end plastic pollution.

"On World Environment Day today, Pakistan joins the international community in renewing its commitment to phase out single-use plastic as part of its efforts to combat plastic pollution," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the government was working on the Plastic Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory.

"The comprehensive framework under the Regulation will provide a timeline for phasing out single-use plastic," he said.

Sharif urged all sections of society to come together for the preservation of our planet's biodiversity. He also stressed spreading awareness in the communities to make recycling initiatives a success.

"We owe it to our future generations, as bequeathing a clean environment is our fundamental responsibility," he said.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman said the youth and public at large had a key role in showing resistance and pressure towards plastics manufacturers to phaseout single-use polythene products like bags and bottles causing serious pollution and environmental degradation in the country.

Addressing a seminar on World Environment Day titled 'Beat Plastic Pollution' organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature-Pakistan (IUCN), Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and Serena Hotels, the Minister emphasised the need of motivating the general public to step forward and take the lead in fighting plastic pollution which was insurmountable without mass support and acceptance.

Senator Rehman said the impacts of single-use plastics degrading the environment were conspicuous and glaring. She added that the threshold where once the level of degradation, toxicity and overheating was done due to plastic pollution could reach a level, if left unabated, where it would not be reversible.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the government's commitment to curb use of plastic made items from routine life for preserving the planet earth from looming threat of climate change.

"Phasing out plastic shopping bags, plates, spoons, forks, containers, cups, bowls, knives, and similar single-use items is the government's foremost priority," the minister said in news statement issued in connection with the World Environment Day being observed today across the globe.

Director General (DG) of the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah urged the youth to take the lead and responsibility to overcome plastic pollution in the country which was polluting its rivers, oceans, natural ecosystems and damaging human and wildlife health through disastrous impacts.

She was addressing a public rally convened by the Pak-EPA in collaboration with all its partners and media on the occasion of 'World Environment Day' under the theme of solutions to plastic pollution. She also exclusively paid tribute to the environmental journalist Shabbir Hussain, climate activists Helga Ahmed and Attiya Ayub Qutab who breathed their last in their line of duties while upholding the cause of environment and nature conservation and public good.

Farzana Altaf Shah said, "The students, media and partners have come up with a strong commitment before the parliament to highlight solutions to plastic pollution." Convener of National Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Member National Assembly (MNA) Romina Khurshid Alam said plastic pollution was a serious and exacerbating issue of the urban areas unlike the rural areas of the country that demanded mass awareness and activism to tackle plastic pollution.

She was addressing the International Rescue Committee (IRC) seminar on 'World Environment Day' under the theme Produce, consume and Dispose of plastics.

MNA said floods were happening in Pakistan due to climate change that demanded the nation as a society to ensure its responsibility which was not being fulfilled.

"If we play our part in protecting and conserving nature and the environment, it will be better for our children and future generations," she added.

An awareness walk was taken out from Deputy Commissioner's Office to Farid Gate in connection with World Environment Day in Bahawalpur.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and officers from Bahawalpur Development Authority, Department of Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Department of school education and other related departments, teachers, students, representatives of civil society, social workers participated in the walk.

The participants were holding banners and placards with messages to raise awareness among the public regarding World Environment Day inscribed.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak urged the people to do their part to save the ecosystem from environmental degradation and promised a sustainable development policy to combat climate change that would boost socio-economic activities across the country.

Khattak, in a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, observed across the globe on Monday, reiterated the importance of creating mass awareness among the public about global warming and its adverse effects on lifestyle.

The Centre for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC), in collaboration with the Gym Club at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, commemorated World Environment Day 2023 in the Lincoln Corner of the university.

The College of Agriculture (COA), University of Sargodha (UoS) organised an awareness walk and training workshop on the World Environment Day, in collaboration with the American embassy and Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN).

Like other provinces, International Environment Day was also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where environmentalists, foresters and ecologists appraised masses about various hazards of air, water and plastic pollution and called for forging unity to combat it before making the life of humans and aquatic creatures endangered.

In connection with the day, the environment-related functions and seminars were arranged by schools, colleges and universities to highlight the significance of the day.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman while addressing a function organized by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) sub-committee on environment and climate change and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Bagh Ibn Qasim on the occasion of World Environment Day said that sea and air pollution and increased temperature are the indicators of climate change all over the world. We need to change our way of thinking and behavior to bring this pollution on a lower level and KMC is taking steps to plant trees in all open places in Karachi to combat environmental challenges and climate change.