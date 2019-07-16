UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Demands By-election In NA-205 As Per Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) demands by-election in NA-205 as per schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Tuesday demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold by-election in NA-205 (Ghotki) as per schedule on July 18.

In a letter written to the ECP, Secretary General PPPP Farhat Ullah Babar took a plea that the verdict in the constitutional petition against the candidature of PPPP's Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar was pronounced and petitions against his candidature were dismissed, allowing him to contest election.

After the verdict, he said, the PPPP expected that now the election would be held as per schedule announced by the ECP and rumors about its postponement quelled decisively.

The PPPP expressed the hope "the scheduled poll would not be postponed, and free, fair and transparent elections to be held under the Constitution and the rights of people protected and allowed to decide who would represent them best."A formal announcement by the ECP in this regard would help in quelling rumors and ending uncertainty, Babar said in the letter.

