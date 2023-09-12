(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post issued a commemorative postage stamp in connection with Quaid-i-Azam's 75th death anniversary. Multan GPO has set up a special counter for selling these stamps.

Manager of the Express Post Center, Malik Shahid Yousuf, said on Tuesday that all commemorative postage stamps were available in all post offices in the city.

He informed all those who were fond of collecting stamps that they could purchase these at a fixed price from any post office besides the General Post Office.

Assistant Superintendent Marketing, Shahid Malik, Assistant Managers, M. Tahir, Ali Hassan, Stamp Collector, Tayyab Ihsan, and others were present.