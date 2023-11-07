Pakistan Post to provide efficient courier services to business community: PMG Punjab

Pakistan Post could provide efficient, reliable and cost-effective courier services to the business community through its network of 12,000 post offices across the country, said Madam Sadia Ijaz, Post Master General (PMG) Central Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Post could provide efficient, reliable and cost-effective courier services to the business community through its network of 12,000 post offices across the country, said Madam Sadia Ijaz, Post Master General (PMG) Central Punjab.

She was addressing a meeting during her visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) along with her team for discussing the matters of mutual interest with FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Aslam Bhalli were also present during this meeting.

Madam Saida Ijaz said that most of the post offices have been digitized while a Korea-funded project was under completion for 100 % digitalization of the post offices.

“This project is expected to be completed within a period of one year”, she said and added that Pakistan Post has outreach to the remotest areas of Pakistan where the other courier companies are non-existent.

She said that Pakistan Post intends to establish a post office in industrial estates developed by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

She also requested President FCCI to play his role to upgrade the local General Post Office (GPO) as the department is facing acute shortage of funds.

Shahid Iqbal Deputy Post Master General Operation said that income of Pakistan Post is around Rs.8 billion with a deficit of Rs.3 billion.

Dr Khurram Tariq extended full courtesy and assured to help Pakistan Post to get a utility plot in the Industrial Estate provided this department moves a request through department to department.

He said that the courier companies have introduced a unique offer to deliver a parcel or gift for a specific event well in-time and the Pakistan Post should also offer a similar service.

Dr Khurram Tariq also assured full cooperation for the repair and renovation of the GPO Building.