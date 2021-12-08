Pakistan Railways mechanical staff conducts fire control drill

Pakistan Railways (PR) mechanical staff conducted safety drill to control fire in connection with safety week being celebrated to ensure safe train operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) mechanical staff conducted safety drill to control fire in connection with safety week being celebrated to ensure safe train operation.

Railway Multan Division is carrying out number of activities in this connection. The drill was aimed at capacity building of the staff.

Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Fasahut Ullah Baig inspected the drill and appreciated the performance of the staff.

According to the spokesperson of Railway Multan Division, the staff of the DME arranged the training of staffers to raise awareness about the use of equipment.

A large number of employees including divisional officers, assistant officers, traffic inspectors, station master, TXR, drivers participated in the drill.