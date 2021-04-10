Pakistan ready for talks if India ensures conducive environment: Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan was ready for dialogue if India ensured conducive environment

Talking to media after inaugurating Ramzan Relief Package at Utility Store, Qureshi said Kashmir was the main hurdle in talks with India, adding that he would be ready to go to Delhi for talks if India would stop brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said, there were issues with India including Kashmir, Siachen, Water, Sir Creek and others.

He said that dialogues would only possible when India would show some flexibility, adding that Pakistan was not in a hurry.

The Foreign Minister stated that war was not solution of issues rather dialogue should be conducted to settle problems between both the countries.

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government could not change the ideology and feelings of the Kashmiri people, the minister said adding, the whole world including European Union, and international human rights organizations were raising questions over India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he and Indian foreign minister were together at Doshumbe recently but he (Qureshi) did not express any wish for conversation with his Indian counterpart. He said that the recent ceasefire with India was benefiting people across LOC (Line of Control).

He said Pakistan had opened the Kartarpur corridor as good will gesture and would be ready to welcome the Sikh community for 'Vaisakhi' if the Indian government would allow them.

To a question about recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the countries decided to further cement their ties.

He said a meeting would be held at Moscow this year to promote economic relations and the prime minister has issued special directives for its preparations.

Qureshi said Russia has offered cooperation in defense, and provision of equipment to enhance counter terrorism capacity, adding that Russia has also offered cooperation for uplift of railways infrastructure, energy sector and revival of steel mills which was installed by Russia.

The foreign minister said Russia fully supported Pakistan's strategy towards Afghanistan.

Due to our successful foreign policy Pakistan also enjoyed good relations with Central Asian republics, he said.

To a question regarding the issue of Pakistani parliamentary delegation's aeroplane landing in Afghanistan, Qureshi said the delegation led by speaker national assembly was going to Kabul as a goodwill gesture and added that he has not yet talked with speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser.

However, the Afghanistan government took notice of the issue and initial reports suggested there was a security issue.

He said that Pakistan wanted friendship, peace and stability there and a prosperous and developed Afghanistan.

