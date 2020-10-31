UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Indian PM's Remarks Over Pulwama Attack

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected Indian Prime Minister's insinuation of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack by alluding to remarks made by a minister in the National Assembly of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected Indian Prime Minister's insinuation of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack by alluding to remarks made by a minister in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

"This is a brazen attempt to twist the remarks of the Federal Minister, who was referring to the befitting response given by the Pakistan Armed Forces in broad day-light to India's ill-conceived misadventure of 26 February 2019, in violation of the UN Charter and international law," Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

The spokesperson further said that it was the BJP leadership's incurable obsession with Pakistan that impelled them to invariably blame Pakistan for their own failings and shortcomings.

The BJP regime was advised, once again, to stop dragging Pakistan into India's domestic politics, especially at the time of elections in India.

Instead of mobilizing the electorate through stoking of anti-Pakistan sentiments, the BJP leadership would be well-advised to win voter support by demonstrating actual performance in meeting the expectations of the Indian people, the spokesperson said.

"Most notably, it has been a part and parcel of the BJP's electoral strategy to raise the Pakistan 'bogey' in the attempt to galvanise voters' support, while seeking to divert public attention from their domestic and foreign policy failures," it was added.

Pakistan firmly believed that the biggest beneficiary of the February 2019 Pulwama attack was the BJP government, as it resulted in BJP's landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections following their virulent anti-Pakistan electoral campaign. On the other hand, to this day, India had failed to provide any credible evidence of Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack.

