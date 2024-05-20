Pakistan Saddened Over Martyrdom Of Iran's President, Foreign Minister: FO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Government and the people of Pakistan on Monday expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic news of the martyrdom of President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this moment of profound sorrow and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the martyrs and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We stand in solidarity with them in this time of national tragedy," the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.
She said that President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were esteemed leaders and statesmen whose contributions to their country and reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.
She recalled that both leaders had visited Pakistan this April when important understandings were reached by the two sides to further solidify their bilateral ties.
Pakistan reiterates its commitment to furthering the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Iran, as envisioned by the late leaders, she added.
