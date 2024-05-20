Open Menu

Pakistan Saddened Over Martyrdom Of Iran's President, Foreign Minister: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan saddened over martyrdom of Iran's president, foreign minister: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Government and the people of Pakistan on Monday expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic news of the martyrdom of President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this moment of profound sorrow and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the martyrs and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We stand in solidarity with them in this time of national tragedy," the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were esteemed leaders and statesmen whose contributions to their country and reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.

She recalled that both leaders had visited Pakistan this April when important understandings were reached by the two sides to further solidify their bilateral ties.

Pakistan reiterates its commitment to furthering the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Iran, as envisioned by the late leaders, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Martyrs Shaheed Iran April Government Sad Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

21 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan