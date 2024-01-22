Open Menu

Pakistan Slams Construction Of ‘Ram Temple’ On Babri Mosque’s Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Monday condemned the construction and consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya and urged the international community to take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India.

“The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan also urged the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.

The centuries-old mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists.

Deplorably, the spokesperson said, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims,” the spokesperson said.

A temple built on the site of a demolished mosque would remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the times to come. Notably, there was a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction, it was added.

“The rising tide of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the ‘Ram Temple’ as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

