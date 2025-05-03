Open Menu

Pakistan Tests Successful Launch Of Abdali Short Range Missile

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan tests successful launch of Abdali Short Range Missile

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

4 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

14 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

14 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

14 hours ago
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

14 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

14 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

14 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

14 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

14 hours ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan