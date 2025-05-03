Pakistan Tests Successful Launch Of Abdali Short Range Missile
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS.
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.
The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.
The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.
They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.
