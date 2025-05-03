Gilani Felicitates Armed Forces, Scientists On Successful Abdali Missile Test
Sumaira FH
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers on the successful test of the Abdali Short Range Missile, terming it a proud moment for the entire nation.
In a statement, he paid glowing tribute to the relentless dedication and tireless efforts of the military personnel, scientists, and engineers behind the development and successful execution of the strategic missile system.
“The successful trial of the Abdali Short Range Missile marks a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s national defense,” he said. “This achievement not only enhances our defensive capabilities but also reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty.”
Calling the test a historic moment, Gilani said the success sends a strong message to any hostile elements about Pakistan’s resolve and self-reliance in defense technologies.
“The entire nation salutes the sacrifices and contributions of our armed forces, who have made Pakistan’s defense unassailable. The role of our scientists and engineers is equally commendable—they are the architects of a secure and progressive future,” he added.
He said that the success of cutting-edge technologies like the Abdali missile system symbolizes a new chapter in Pakistan’s defense history and represents a leap toward greater self-sufficiency.
“The development of modern weaponry by our armed forces, scientists, and engineers is truly exemplary,” Gilani said, expressing confidence that Pakistan's defense would remain impregnable under all circumstances.
