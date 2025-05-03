PML-N’s Siddiqui Expresses Grief Over Senator Sajid Mir’s Demise
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader of the PML-N in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Allama Sajid Mir, head of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan.
In his condolence message to the Mir family, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the demise of Allama Sajid Mir marks the end of an era of nobility and values. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to promoting the nation and religion and to serving the people with unwavering commitment.
"His passing leaves a deep void in ideological politics. He was a symbol of Islamic values, the ideology of Pakistan, and Eastern traditions."
“We shared a long-standing association. After Taj Haider’s passing, the loss of Professor Sajid Mir’s passing has left a significant void in the Upper House.”
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high rank in Paradise and give strength and patience to the bereaved family.
