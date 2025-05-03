Chinese Delegation Visits PU’s History Department
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A delegation from China visited the Department of History and Pakistan Studies at Punjab University, here on Saturday.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, warmly welcomed the guests and provided a detailed overview of the department’s academic programs, research initiatives, and faculty, said a spokesperson.
The visit featured discussions focused on academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and exploring future partnerships between Punjab University and Chinese institutions. Dr. Mahboob Hussain noted that the visit represents a positive step toward strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation in the fields of history and regional studies. He expressed hope for long-term academic ties and meaningful shared learning experiences in the future.
