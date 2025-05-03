Open Menu

Chinese Delegation Visits PU’s History Department

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Chinese delegation visits PU’s history department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A delegation from China visited the Department of History and Pakistan Studies at Punjab University, here on Saturday.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, warmly welcomed the guests and provided a detailed overview of the department’s academic programs, research initiatives, and faculty, said a spokesperson.

The visit featured discussions focused on academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and exploring future partnerships between Punjab University and Chinese institutions. Dr. Mahboob Hussain noted that the visit represents a positive step toward strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation in the fields of history and regional studies. He expressed hope for long-term academic ties and meaningful shared learning experiences in the future.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

2 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

2 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

2 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

9 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

18 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan