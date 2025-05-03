Gilani Mourns Passing Of Prof. Sajid Mir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prof. Sajid Mir, lauding his outstanding contributions to religion, politics, and society.
“The sincerity, wisdom, and insight with which he contributed to the legislative process in the Upper House were truly commendable,” Gilani said in his message of condolence. “His death has created a void that will be extremely difficult to fill.”
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan also extended heartfelt condolences, remembering Prof. Sajid Mir as a dignified, scholarly figure who consistently promoted inter-Muslim unity, moderation, and intellectual dialogue.
Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, also paid glowing tribute to the late professor’s religious, academic, and parliamentary services, describing his demise as a profound national loss.
They noted that Prof. Sajid Mir was among the rare personalities who devoted over five decades to the promotion of religious education, Islamic thought, and principled politics.
Elected to the Senate multiple times, he remained a staunch advocate of moderation and moral leadership throughout his career.
