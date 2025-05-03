Rescue-1122 Observes International Firefighters' Day With Great Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A memorial salute and prayer ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station and Rescue Fire Brigade Station, Liaquat Bagh to honor the martyred firefighters. All rescuers and Rescue volunteers offered Fatiha for the martyrs of who laid their lives in the line of duty.
Addressing the ceremony, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Engineer Sibghatullah said that the purpose of observing this day is to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while saving others' lives and property. It is also a way to encourage the brave firefighters who risk their lives to protect people from fire hazards.
He further stressed that firefighters are the true heroes of the nation, as they not only assist people in critical times but sometimes lay down their lives in the line of duty.
"Firefighters put their lives at risk to safeguard people and their belongings, earning immense respect and trust from the public", he said
He urged building owners, especially those with high-rise structures, to strictly follow fire safety regulations set by the Emergency Services Department to prevent fire incidents.
The event saw collective resolve and commitment by the District Emergency Department personnel to continue rendering their best services for the safety and protection of the people, as their top priority.
The event was arranged under the special directives of the founder and Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz).
Recent Stories
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bike riders shoot dead woman3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 observes International Firefighters' Day with great enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates armed forces, scientists on successful Abdali missile test23 minutes ago
-
Gilani mourns passing of Prof. Sajid Mir23 minutes ago
-
Providing quality healthcare, education top priority: Tareen23 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Siddiqui expresses grief over senator Sajid Mir’s demise33 minutes ago
-
Meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leadership33 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad police busted six members gang involved in robbery33 minutes ago
-
CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme43 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits PU’s history department43 minutes ago
-
Study on COVID-19 response highlights `Trust in Vaccines’ as cornerstone to effective immunization ..43 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure boy43 minutes ago