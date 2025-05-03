Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Observes International Firefighters' Day With Great Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Rescue-1122 observes International Firefighters' Day with great enthusiasm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A memorial salute and prayer ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station and Rescue Fire Brigade Station, Liaquat Bagh to honor the martyred firefighters. All rescuers and Rescue volunteers offered Fatiha for the martyrs of who laid their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing the ceremony, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Engineer Sibghatullah said that the purpose of observing this day is to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while saving others' lives and property. It is also a way to encourage the brave firefighters who risk their lives to protect people from fire hazards.

He further stressed that firefighters are the true heroes of the nation, as they not only assist people in critical times but sometimes lay down their lives in the line of duty.

"Firefighters put their lives at risk to safeguard people and their belongings, earning immense respect and trust from the public", he said

He urged building owners, especially those with high-rise structures, to strictly follow fire safety regulations set by the Emergency Services Department to prevent fire incidents.

The event saw collective resolve and commitment by the District Emergency Department personnel to continue rendering their best services for the safety and protection of the people, as their top priority.

The event was arranged under the special directives of the founder and Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz).

