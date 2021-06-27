UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Uzbekistan Enjoying Deep Historical Cultural Ties: Governor Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan had long and deep historical cultural ties which were getting closer and closer with the passage of time.

He was talking to a 15-member Uzbekistan delegation at Governor's House led by Deputy Governor Namangan region of Uzbekistan Inamov Okibjon here at Governor's House.

The delegation comprised Abdullayev Nodirbek from ministry of investment and foreign trade Uzbekistan, Muzaffar Abdug from ministry of economic development, top businessmen and other officials.

Pakistani businessmen Mian Ahsan, Talat Mehmood, Anwar A Ghani, Anjam Nisar, Azmat Saeed, Awais Rauf, Fawad Mukhtar and others also Joined the meeting.

Both parties agreed to promote cooperation in trade, economy, and culture and in other areas of common interest, says a handout.

Uzbek delegation expressed interest to invest in Pakistan in various sectors and lauded the government efforts to facilitate foreign investors.

The Governor said that railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Afghan city Mazare Sharif and Peshawar was a historical project. Through this project economic routes to China and Europe can be linked, he added.

The Governor welcomed the Uzbek investor's keen interest to invest in different sectors of Pakistan. He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade, economy and energy need to be strengthened and all foreign investors intending to invest in Pakistan would be provided all facilities and security.

Deputy Governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan Inamov Okibjon said, "Our investors have already made investment in Pakistan and we will increase this further". The Uzbek government was cooperating with Pakistan in health and education sector, he said and added that tourism and cultural ties were being extended.

Deputy Governor of Namangan region applauded Pakistan's government efforts to tacklecorona pandemic.

