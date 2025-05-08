Open Menu

Pakistan Vigilant To Safeguard Its Sovereignty: Aqeel Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik Thursday said that Pakistan would vigilantly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an interview with a private news channel, the State Minister said that Pakistani forces successfully downed Indian aircraft and drones following their missile strike inside Pakistan.

Barrister Aqeel mentioned the National Security Committee had already announced that Pakistan would respond to India in accordance with international law and take necessary measures to defend itself against any aggression.

He emphasized that according to international law, India could not unilaterally suspend water treaties.

In case India takes such step, he said, Pakistan would approach all relevant international forums to protect its rights and interests.

Barrister Aqeel said despite the challenging geopolitical situation, Pakistan's stock exchange had shown resilience and improvement, demonstrating the country's economic strength and investors' confidence.

