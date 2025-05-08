- Home
AJK President Terms Indian Aggression Futile Exercise To Distract Global Attention From Unresolved Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has strongly condemned Indian aggression, calling it a futile attempt to distract global attention from the unresolved Kashmir issue.
Speaking to a group of international media representatives at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, he stressed that, given the volatile regional situation, it was imperative for friendly nations to step forward and play an active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute that happened to be the root cause of decades-long unrest in the region.
Barrister Chaudhry stated that India’s reckless attack had once again turned Kashmir into a flashpoint.
He emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to a just and honorable resolution to the Kashmir issue, citing the region’s troubled history.
Condemning India’s "imperialistic designs," the president said the overnight assault on civilian population revealed the country’s true face. “India’s attack on unarmed civilians and places of worship has fully exposed its ugly face before the world,” he added.
The AJK president praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their swift and decisive response, noting, “The befitting reply may have caught the Modi government off guard.
”
He added that the Indian government must not forget the Pakistan’s forces remain ever-prepared to confront any aggression and that the people of Azad Kashmir stood firmly with them in any situation.
Highlighting India’s intensified human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said the Modi government had escalated its brutality under the pretext of the Pahalgam incident.
"Since then, over 4,000 Kashmiris have been arrested, and more than 2,500 homes demolished", he added.
Regarding the expulsion of Kashmiri students from Indian universities, the president announced that Azad Kashmir’s universities were ready to admit these students and provide them with all necessary facilities.
He also paid tributes to the people of Kashmir for their enduring struggle and sacrifices in pursuit of freedom.
“It is their sacrifices that have brought global attention to the Kashmir cause,” he remarked.
Calling India’s presence in the region a threat to peace, Barrister Chaudhry urged the international community to act decisively to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions.
