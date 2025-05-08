(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Thursday, said that Pakistan's remarkable economic turnaround is a galling truth for India and Pakistan, with its strong armed forces will not be deterred by their malicious propaganda.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, the minister slammed India, asserting that Pakistan's economic resurgence is a bitter pill for its neighbor to swallow, and with its robust military, Pakistan will not be swayed by India's vitriolic rhetoric.

The minister warned that India's hate politics and irresponsible media, fueled by the Modi-controlled government's agenda, will not undermine Pakistan's progress and stability.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to focus on its economic growth and development, undeterred by India's malicious attempts to destabilize the country.

The minister declared that Pakistan is united and strong and will aggressively respond to any further provocations or attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh praised the country's armed forces, saying they are the backbone of Pakistan's stability and security.