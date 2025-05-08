Pakistan's Economic Rise Harsh Reality For India: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Thursday, said that Pakistan's remarkable economic turnaround is a galling truth for India and Pakistan, with its strong armed forces will not be deterred by their malicious propaganda.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, the minister slammed India, asserting that Pakistan's economic resurgence is a bitter pill for its neighbor to swallow, and with its robust military, Pakistan will not be swayed by India's vitriolic rhetoric.
The minister warned that India's hate politics and irresponsible media, fueled by the Modi-controlled government's agenda, will not undermine Pakistan's progress and stability.
He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to focus on its economic growth and development, undeterred by India's malicious attempts to destabilize the country.
The minister declared that Pakistan is united and strong and will aggressively respond to any further provocations or attempts to undermine its sovereignty.
Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh praised the country's armed forces, saying they are the backbone of Pakistan's stability and security.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan vigilant to safeguard its sovereignty: Aqeel Malik5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economic rise harsh reality for India: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh5 minutes ago
-
AJK President terms Indian aggression futile exercise to distract global attention from unresolved K ..15 minutes ago
-
Civil defence training mandated in KP educational institutions amid rising tensions25 minutes ago
-
'Facts speak louder than fiction': Sherry Rehman on India's claims25 minutes ago
-
FC constable's funeral prayer offered in Lachi25 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to deal emergency situation25 minutes ago
-
AJK govt approves to set up CERC, EHRC, EIRC35 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for anti-Institution remarks1 hour ago
-
PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"2 hours ago
-
Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 20252 hours ago
-
Religious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information10 hours ago