Pakistan voices concern over blocking access to Twitter handles of its missions in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday expressed its concerns over the blocking of access in India to the Twitter handles of its missions abroad by the Indian government.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that India had withheld access to the Twitter handles of Pakistan's embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

"These are in addition to many others for which access has been blocked," he commented.

The spokesperson said that diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India was extremely alarming.

He said the social media platforms must abide by the applicable international norms.

"We are urging Twitter to restore immediate access to our accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression," the spokesperson remarked.