Pakistani cricketers back anti-polio fight, urge parents to vaccinate children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani test cricketers backed polio eradication efforts in Pakistan urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

The call from test cricketers including leg spinner Abdur Rehman and opener Taufeeq Umer came on the heels of a national immunization drive against polio which is starting from December 13 (Monday), said a news release issued on Tuesday.

Punjab plans to inoculate 16.9 million children in the drive to boost their immunity and to continue the wonderful progress towards polio virus' eradication from Pakistan, it added.

After two troubling years of 2019 and 2020, Pakistan especially Punjab has managed to achieve fruitful results in the fight against polio in 2021 it said adding that Punjab is free of polio cases for over a year and data indicates that polio environmental samples are negative for the last six months.

The programme has achieved similar results in the past, having a low reported case number, but the significant decrease in the virus found in the environment is unique.

The current gains of the programme are, however, fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during high transmission season when the virus is especially active. This is the most critical time for the programme. Reaching and sustaining zero polio cases and transmisison requires even greater efforts, it stated.

Leg spinner Abdur Rehman said as a cricketer and a Pakistani he would like to thank the polio teams for going door to door every campaign and delivering the much needed two drop of polio vaccine to the children.

"Our frontline polio teams have done a wonderful job. Even the toughest of terrains and most difficult of weather has not been able to deter them from doing their job of providing protection to the children against the virus", said Abdur Rehman.

Punjab has deployed over 135,000 mobile and transit teams to vaccinate all children five years of age and below in the upcoming five-day campaign. The teams are instrumental in delivering the vaccines at doorsteps and also serve as a frontline force in addressing concerns of the community.

Former test and one-day opener Taufeeq Umar urged parents to dispel negative propaganda and repose full trust in the government.

"The dedication of the health department and frontline workers under the leadership of government is worth acknowledging. Polio teams have been able to deliver simultaneously on the emergencies of dengue and COVID. Government is fully committed to make Pakistan polio-free forever.

It is necessary that children receive this life-saving vaccine and I request all parents to allow polio team to administer polio drops to their children. I am confident, together with our people and international partners, we will achieve our target of making a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children", the former test informed.