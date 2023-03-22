Pakistani culture, cuisines attract visitors at Nowruz Day festival in China

Pakistan's rich culture coupled with regional costumes and traditional cuisines drew the attention of the visitors at a reception held on the occasion of the celebration of International Nowruz Day at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's rich culture coupled with regional costumes and traditional cuisines drew the attention of the visitors at a reception held on the occasion of the celebration of International Nowruz Day at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing set up a stall to showcase Pakistani culture, food, traditions and dresses while Pakistani students attired in vibrant and colourful costumes performed at tunes of a famous song giving the audience rare glimpses of Pakistan's rich culture and traditions.

The reception was attended by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and ambassadors and senior officials, as well as prominent public figures, journalists, business people, and cultural representatives of the SCO family.

Talking to APP, Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan was an important member of the SCO family which had been celebrating Nowruz for many years, an ancient celebration of spring dating back to around 3,000 years.

"Pakistan has celebrated it with full enthusiasm and energy. The girls of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) also performed Pakistani song. It is a very old tradition and we are happy to participate in it," he added.

Ambassador Haque expressed confidence that Pakistan's participation in such activities will help better understanding, foster mutual love, affection and cooperation among SCO states and promote tourism for our country.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General SCO Zhang Ming welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude to the heads of diplomatic missions of the Shanghai family for their assistance and active participation in the celebration of Nowruz.

He said the ideas of Nowruz and the Shanghai Spirit were very close and largely coinciding, and the celebration of Nowruz had a deep meaning and special significance in strengthening mutual understanding and the friendship between peoples of SCO countries.

During the festival, other SCO member states China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Myanmar and India also set up stalls showcasing their culture and traditional food and also presented musical performance to display their respective cultures and traditions.

Nowruz is an international holiday that has been celebrated for thousands of years by people living in various countries covering the large territory from the Balkans and South Caucasus to Central and South Asia, as well as Russia and Western China.

It is observed on the day of the vernal equinox � March 21-22 and is celebrated by more than 300 people in the world.