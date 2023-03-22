UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Culture, Cuisines Attract Visitors At Nowruz Day Festival In China

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Pakistani culture, cuisines attract visitors at Nowruz Day festival in China

Pakistan's rich culture coupled with regional costumes and traditional cuisines drew the attention of the visitors at a reception held on the occasion of the celebration of International Nowruz Day at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's rich culture coupled with regional costumes and traditional cuisines drew the attention of the visitors at a reception held on the occasion of the celebration of International Nowruz Day at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing set up a stall to showcase Pakistani culture, food, traditions and dresses while Pakistani students attired in vibrant and colourful costumes performed at tunes of a famous song giving the audience rare glimpses of Pakistan's rich culture and traditions.

The reception was attended by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and ambassadors and senior officials, as well as prominent public figures, journalists, business people, and cultural representatives of the SCO family.

Talking to APP, Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan was an important member of the SCO family which had been celebrating Nowruz for many years, an ancient celebration of spring dating back to around 3,000 years.

"Pakistan has celebrated it with full enthusiasm and energy. The girls of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) also performed Pakistani song. It is a very old tradition and we are happy to participate in it," he added.

Ambassador Haque expressed confidence that Pakistan's participation in such activities will help better understanding, foster mutual love, affection and cooperation among SCO states and promote tourism for our country.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General SCO Zhang Ming welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude to the heads of diplomatic missions of the Shanghai family for their assistance and active participation in the celebration of Nowruz.

He said the ideas of Nowruz and the Shanghai Spirit were very close and largely coinciding, and the celebration of Nowruz had a deep meaning and special significance in strengthening mutual understanding and the friendship between peoples of SCO countries.

During the festival, other SCO member states China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Myanmar and India also set up stalls showcasing their culture and traditional food and also presented musical performance to display their respective cultures and traditions.

Nowruz is an international holiday that has been celebrated for thousands of years by people living in various countries covering the large territory from the Balkans and South Caucasus to Central and South Asia, as well as Russia and Western China.

It is observed on the day of the vernal equinox � March 21-22 and is celebrated by more than 300 people in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Business Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Beijing Shanghai Vernal Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Myanmar Belarus Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Mongolia March Shanghai Cooperation Organization Family From Asia Love

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

10 minutes ago
 Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% ..

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central ..

11 minutes ago
 PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educati ..

PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

11 minutes ago
 PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledg ..

PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledge to embrace equity

7 minutes ago
 Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in ..

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.