Pakistani diaspora urged to invest in real estate business

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) : Grand 03-day exhibition titled 'Incredible Ideas Pakistan Real Estate Expo,' concluded here on Tuesday which was organized to attract the local investors, including the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community, to invest money in the real estate business inside the country.

AJK Housing and Physically Planning Minister Ch. Yasir Sultan was the chief guest on this occasion along with the Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Ch. Muhammad Mansha, besides other local leaders of the ruling party.

The chief guest Ch. Yasir Sultan and DG MDHA Ch. Mansha visited different stalls of the real estate and inquired about the details of their respective existing and forthcoming housing and commercial projects.

The minister praised the projects and expressed the hope that the participants of the expo would succeed in securing the investment from the Mirpur division, comparatively fast developing and economically prosperous part of Azad Jammu Kashmir In this exhibition, 18 real estate groups had participated for marketing of their respective constructed and under-construction fully-furnished housing, commercial projects in various parts of Pakistan and AJK.

It was attended by hundreds of the visitors hailing from Mirpur and its adjoining districts of Bhimbher, Kotli, Jhelum and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Addressing the concluding ceremony the chief guest - AJK Minister for Housing and Physical Planning Ch. Yasir Hussain and Director General MDHA Ch. Muhammad Mansha invited Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community settled abroad mostly in United Kingdom, US and in middle eastern countries to invest in real estate business in Pakistan.

Both dignitaries also remarked that inviting the Pakistani diaspora to invest in the real estate business in the country, especially in AJK, was because of business-conducive environment which every aspirant should make good use of.

The minister Ch. Yasir Sultan assured that the AJK government was determined to provide due support and assistance to the real estate business groups intending to launch their projects in housing sector of AJK.

Earlier, host Aqeel Rana, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 'Expo Incredible Ideas,' apprised the minister and the visitors about the salient features and objectives of holding the grand event to attract local investors for launching their investments in the fast emerging real estate sectors in various parts of Pakistan alongside AJK.

The minister, however, further advised the real estate groups to also focus on building small housing and commercial projects exclusively for the shelterless people facilitating those who could not afford to invest in expensive projects.