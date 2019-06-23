Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan has gifted Sialkot’s football to the Qatari Emir.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed optimism that the landmark visit of Qatari Emir to Pakistan will further strengthen and promote fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields.

Speaking about the visit, she said that Pakistani footballs will be used in the FIFA world cup. She said that Pakistan has gifted Sialkot’s football to the Qatari Emir.

She said that we want Pakistan to be playing in FIFA world cup 2020.

Meanwhile, the fate of Pakistan football will be decided in October this year after the verdict of FIFA and AFC Commission on the clash between the two-parallel groups in the country.

Football seems to be gasping for air in Pakistan, as the green-shirts standstill at 205th spot in the Rankings and can descend even more, due to the awaiting decision.

Football in Pakistan is run by two Pakistan Football Federations, one under Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat which is recognised by FIFA and AFC, while the other led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.