UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Nation Standing In Solidarity With Kashmiri People For Their Freedom Struggle: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Pakistani nation standing in solidarity with Kashmiri people for their freedom struggle: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

He said that he had exposed the atrocities and brutalities committed by India against the Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at different world fora.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister stressed upon forging of unity for the national interests by leaving behind all political affiliations.

He expressed that the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not far off if they continued this unity on national issues.

During the meeting, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, APHC leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghir, Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Manzoor Ahmed Ilyas and Zia Hussain were present.

Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

The APHC delegation while warmly welcoming the prime minister expressed that the presence of the prime minister in AJK on the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day and for the Kashmir cause was a good gesture.

They also appreciated the prime minister for exposing the atrocities and aggression of India before the world community and raising the voice of the Kashmiri people across the globe.

They said that visit of the prime minister reflected his personal priority to the cause of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Altaf Hussain Hurriyat Conference Khawaja Saad Rafique Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

12 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

26 minutes ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

27 minutes ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

42 minutes ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.