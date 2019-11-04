Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Monday said it was obligatory and mandatory for Pakistan to give befitting response to India on her tainted political maps showing disputed territories as her part

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul Monday said it was obligatory and mandatory for Pakistan to give befitting response to India on her tainted political maps showing disputed territories as her part.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony with regards to Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan. "The government of Pakistan should announce to take a decisive role in responding to India on her malicious attempt for declaring Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as part of her territory in the maps issued by Indian Home Ministry," said Abdullah Hamid Gul.

Addressing the function, he said that India's political maps showing Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir as her territories are indefensible and invalid that violate UN resolutions accepting these states as disputed one.

"India's political maps are illegal and unconstitutional, India's dirty ambitions could not deprive Kashmiris of their fundamental right to plebiscite for self-determination and India cannot change the status of the UN-recognized Kashmir disputed territories," said Chairman TJP.

"We congratulate the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their independence," said Hameed Gul, adding like Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir is the writing on the wall.

India will once again be defeated by the power of two nation theory, said Abdullah Hameed Gul, son of former DG ISI General (R) Hameed Gul.

"The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved freedom from sacrifices and national spirit. This is the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of freedom, we salute the zeal and the sentiments of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the ghazi of freedom movement," he said.

Abdullah Gul said the leaders of Pakistan have the duty to make the whole country including Gilgit-Baltistan, the best in the areas of development, prosperity, education and health.

"Let the era of development be initiated here so that the real implications of the two-nation theory can reach the masses and the completion of Pakistan's agenda would be unveiled to the whole world with a new value," he added.

He said that today is also thanksgiving day that Almighty Allah has given us freedom and blessing of an independent country.