Pakistan’s UN Envoy, WIPO DG Discuss Promoting IP Ecosystem In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmed had a meeting with Director General World Intellectual Property Organization (WPIO) Daren Tang and discussed ways and means to promote IP ecosystem in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the envoy appreciated the DG's people-centric vision, WIPO's IP projects in Pakistan and IP awareness programmes for youth besides incentivizing a culture of innovation, Pakistan Mission at Geneva said on social media platform X.

The two sides exchanged views on the international IP discourse stressing the importance of sharing equitable benefits.

