PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has strongly condemned the Israeli oppression, continuous bombing, and brutality of the innocent citizens of the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The President of the PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif, said that the killing of innocent Palestinians is unacceptable and that the people of the pen will always play their role against tyranny.

Dr. Najeeba Arif led a peaceful rally in solidarity with the Palestinians and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The prominent literary personalities, including Dr. Ahsan Akbar, Prof. Jaleel Ali, Prof. Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr. Ali Akbar Abbas, Prof. Naseem Sahar, Sarwat Mohiuddin, Farheen Chaudhry, Aisha Masood, Afshan Abbasi, Prof.

Masuda Hussain, Yasmeen Shahid, Dr. Nazmeen Naqvi, Dr. Manzoor Wisserio, Dr. Arif Farhad, Khalid Mustafa, Syed Abrar Hussain, Farooq Adil, Khalil Tauqar, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sardar Yousafzai, Mahboob Zafar, Gohar Zaman Ras, Dr. Amina Bibi, and Sara Khan, participated in the rally.

The speakers also condemned the continuous aerial bombing even on hospitals in which hundreds of innocent, women and children were brutally martyred.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards also enchanting slogans and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Pakistan Academy of Letters called on the world community to play its role in a just solution to the Palestinian conflict.