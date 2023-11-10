Open Menu

PAL Condemns Israeli Oppression On Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 09:25 PM

PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has strongly condemned the Israeli oppression, continuous bombing, and brutality of the innocent citizens of the Gaza Strip in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has strongly condemned the Israeli oppression, continuous bombing, and brutality of the innocent citizens of the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The President of the PAL, Dr. Najeeba Arif, said that the killing of innocent Palestinians is unacceptable and that the people of the pen will always play their role against tyranny.

Dr. Najeeba Arif led a peaceful rally in solidarity with the Palestinians and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The prominent literary personalities, including Dr. Ahsan Akbar, Prof. Jaleel Ali, Prof. Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr. Ali Akbar Abbas, Prof. Naseem Sahar, Sarwat Mohiuddin, Farheen Chaudhry, Aisha Masood, Afshan Abbasi, Prof.

Masuda Hussain, Yasmeen Shahid, Dr. Nazmeen Naqvi, Dr. Manzoor Wisserio, Dr. Arif Farhad, Khalid Mustafa, Syed Abrar Hussain, Farooq Adil, Khalil Tauqar, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sardar Yousafzai, Mahboob Zafar, Gohar Zaman Ras, Dr. Amina Bibi, and Sara Khan, participated in the rally.

The speakers also condemned the continuous aerial bombing even on hospitals in which hundreds of innocent, women and children were brutally martyred.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards also enchanting slogans and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Pakistan Academy of Letters called on the world community to play its role in a just solution to the Palestinian conflict.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Palestine Gaza Sara Khan Peruvian Nuevo Sol Women

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attracti ..

Vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attractive Price of Rs. 109,999

19 seconds ago
 Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for ..

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for election

9 minutes ago
 Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets ..

Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets: transport minister

6 minutes ago
 Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to ..

Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

6 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

13 minutes ago
 'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Eur ..

'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

6 minutes ago
Travel Mart Mela concludes

Travel Mart Mela concludes

7 minutes ago
 Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Champions ..

Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Championship

7 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Commi ..

DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases r ..

18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases registered

4 minutes ago
 5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ..

Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ceasefire in Gaza

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan