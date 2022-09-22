UrduPoint.com

Parliament Adopted Constitutional Way To Oust Imran Khan: Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said that parliamentarians had adopted constitutional way to oust Imran Khan through no-confidence vote.

Opposition parties have full rights to choose constitutional way under the parliamentary system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on regime change in Punjab, he said Opposition benches in the provincial assembly could bring no-confidence against the chief minister if they have required number in the assembly.

To a question about protest movement of Imran Khan, he said PTI leader reserves the right to launch protest demonstration without violating law and order.

He made it clear that anyone found involved in creating law and order situation, the local admin would take action to maintain peace in the capital.

About Red Zone area, he said that apex court had clear judgment over the choice of place for political groups.

He said that Imran Khan could not use the premises of diplomatic enclave or sensitive places in the Federal capital for lodging protest demonstration. He, however said that PTI could register protest in any part of the capital without disturbing peace.

