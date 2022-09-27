UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Secretary For Education Lauds National Skills University Role For Skills Development

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Ms. Zeb Jaffar on Tuesday praised National Skills University Islamabad's efforts to expand student facilities and skills education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Ms. Zeb Jaffar on Tuesday praised National Skills University Islamabad's efforts to expand student facilities and skills education.

After a brief reception, she graced the inception ceremony of Amna Hall, a residential facility for university girls, and induction of an ambulance for emergency services.

The parliamentary secretary also praised for making National Skills University Islamabad into a world-class skills training center.

She was also briefed about establishing a state of the art laboratories for information engineering, civil, electrical, mechanical, and medical laboratory technologies at the NSU.

Moreover, undergraduate programs in biotechnology, computer, and management sciences integrate with technical programs broadening the horizon of university and opportunities for students to learn entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, and information communication technologies.

Ms. Zeb Jaffar also visited laboratories/workshops of the university and appreciated the maintenance of the laboratories filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

She also witnessed a practical demonstration of various equipment used for skills training.

Specifically, 3-D graphics and designing, cybersecurity, mobile repairing and manufacturing, and automotive services of the university received greater attention and appreciation by the Parliamentary Secretary.

During interaction with the Civil Engineering Technology faculty and technologists, Ms. Zeb Jaffar discussed the idea of a low-budget housing project for flood-affected people.

She also advised the university to prepare a concept note and share a 3D model of a low-budget housing scheme for the federal ministry.

In the end, the Parliamentary Secretary appreciated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad, for recruiting and leading a team of talented technologists and steering the university on the passage to a world-class university.

She was pleased with recent contributions of the NSU to the UNESCO/UNEVOC as a unique center of this organization in Pakistan.

