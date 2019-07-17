UrduPoint.com
Partial Lunar Eclipse Observed

Like other parts of the world, a partial lunar eclipse was observed in most parts of the country on July 16 and 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, a partial lunar eclipse was observed in most parts of the country on July 16 and 17.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources told APP on Wednesday that all phases of partial moon eclipse were visible in the country.

The eclipse was also visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Penumbral eclipse began at 23:44 PST (on 16th July, 2019), while partial eclipse started at 01:02 PST on 17th July, 2019, PMD source said.

The entire lunar eclipse started at 02:32 PST, while the partial eclipse was ended at 05:18 PST, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) sources told APP.

The sources further said the eclipse was the last lunar eclipse of year 2019 and the next lunar eclipse would occur on Jan 10, 2020, followed by three more in the same year.

It may be mentioned here that a partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, but they are not precisely aligned. Only part of the Moon's visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth's shadow. During a partial lunar eclipse, part of the Moon can get a reddish hue.

