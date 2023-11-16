Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI president says the IMF and European Union delegations visit Imran Khan in jail to hold meetings.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi said that nobody asked him for the press conference so far, making it clear that he was with Imran Khan and would be there for him.

“I stand by Imran Khan and will continue to be there for him,” said Chaudhary Parvez Elahi while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Thursday.

He said that he was jailed in a cell just next to Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

He stated that the delegations from the IMF and the European Union visited Imran Khan in the jail.

Elahi claimed that the PTI would get maximum votes in the upcoming elections that their rivals would surprise.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench summoned a comprehensive report within a week regarding the petition filed against the inadequate facilities provided to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.

During the court hearing, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, advocate for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, argued for improved facilities in line with his client's political and social stature.

The lawyer highlighted allegations of interference during meetings by the Narowal Bar, disrupting purposeful discussions in family and lawyer interactions.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that lawyers are not permitted to carry essential materials like paper and pen for note exchange during these meetings.