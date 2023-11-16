Open Menu

Parvez Elahi Reaffirms Commitment To Stand Alongside Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2023 | 02:21 PM

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

The PTI president says the IMF and European Union delegations visit Imran Khan in jail to hold meetings.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi said that nobody asked him for the press conference so far, making it clear that he was with Imran Khan and would be there for him.

“I stand by Imran Khan and will continue to be there for him,” said Chaudhary Parvez Elahi while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Thursday.

He said that he was jailed in a cell just next to Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

He stated that the delegations from the IMF and the European Union visited Imran Khan in the jail.

Elahi claimed that the PTI would get maximum votes in the upcoming elections that their rivals would surprise.

Elahi expressed confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) securing a significant number of votes in the upcoming elections, reaffirming his commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench summoned a comprehensive report within a week regarding the petition filed against the inadequate facilities provided to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala Jail.

During the court hearing, Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan, advocate for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, argued for improved facilities in line with his client's political and social stature.

The lawyer highlighted allegations of interference during meetings by the Narowal Bar, disrupting purposeful discussions in family and lawyer interactions.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that lawyers are not permitted to carry essential materials like paper and pen for note exchange during these meetings.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Exchange Jail Lawyers European Union Rawalpindi Narowal Abdul Razzaq Peruvian Nuevo Sol Family From Court

Recent Stories

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

28 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

42 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

15 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

15 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

15 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

15 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

15 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan