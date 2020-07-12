Passerby injured in firing by smugglers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A passerby was shot injured in firing on Customs team on Sunday morning.

According to spokesman to Pakistan Customs Qamar Thahlo, the officials of Anti Smuggling Organization acting on a credible information regarding smuggling of contraband goods, signalled a Toyota Revo vehicle to stop.

The vehicle which was being covered by two other vehicles did not stop and fled. Subsequently, the ASO vehicle began chase and after covering a distance of about 5km, the passengers in the suspected Toyota Revo opened fire on the Customs team near Naik Muhammad Goth due to which a passserby 24 years old male received a bullet in abdomen who was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where he underwent surgery.

As per preliminary information, the assailants belong to Asif Sanjlani gang who have in past also resorted to straight firing at the Customs officials and cases against individuals belonging to this gang are registered by Customs.

The Collector MCC (E&C), Karachi while taking notice of the incident has constituted a committee headed by Additional Collector of Customs to look into the incident. The committee will ascertain the facts and report by Tuesday.