Passing-out parade for police recruits held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A passing-out parade of 787 police recruits of Sargodha and Faisalabad division was held here at Police Lines on Friday.

Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan was the chief guest at the event.

According to details, under 94th basic recruitment class course, 235 constables from Sargodha, 32 from Khushab,86 from Mianwali, 46 from Bhakkar, 50 from Jhang, 97 from Chiniot,59 from Toba Tek Singh and 182 recruits from Faisalabad District completed their training and passed out at the ceremony.

Addressing to the participants,the regional police officer highlighted that Sargodha police had promoted countless eligible policemen during the his ongoing tenure.

"Policemen are the very first defense line of our society and they had lost precious lives to secure our today",he remarked.

He congratulated the new recruits and urged them to work with devotion and determination.

Principal Police Training school Sargodha and Superintendent Police Dr Anum Faryal Afzal informed the participants that the department imparted training to the recruits on modern lines.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf appreciated the high standard of training and expressed hope that the recruits would serve with professionalism.