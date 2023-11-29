Patients’ sufferings continue with YDA strike in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The poor patients came to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Mufti Mehmood Hospital and ‘Zanana’ (Women) hospital from different areas of Dera Ismail Khan and other districts were left at the mercy of their creator as Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) strike continued at these hospitals.

The YDA strike which started over the suspension of a young doctor named Dr Shehryar entered into fourth consecutive day. The young doctors had suspended elective services including outpatient departments at all three major hospitals of the district.

When contacted, YDA DIKhan President Dr. Adil Wazir told APP that the strike was started when Dr Shehryar was suspended without any reason. Later, he added, four other colleague doctors including Dr Shehryar, Dr Idrees, Dr Sana, Dr Javeria and another were also suspended.

He said their colleagues were suspended without any warning or investigation.

Replying to a question, he said the negotiations were underway with the administration. About their demands, he said the suspension orders of their colleagues must be reversed and replacements of the Head of Department (HoD) of the medical ward Dr Ehsan, who is near his retirement.

He said that they were also in contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa YDA and some of their representatives will be reaching DI Khan to discuss their further plan of action.

He warned that the domain of their strike would be extended across the province if their demands were not fulfilled.

Replying to another question about the sufferings of poor patients, he said, they could feel the pain of patients and they were dealing with them at the emergency department. However, he said, they had no other option except to protest to fulfil their demands.

When contacted, Medical Director at MTI DHQ Dr. Farukh Jamil informed APP that a 5-6 member negotiation committee has been formed to resolve the issue.

He said the committee would listen to the Medical Ward HoD Dr Ehsan and the protesting doctors. All the genuine demands of the YDA would be fulfilled and the issue would be resolved by tomorrow, he hoped.