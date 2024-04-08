The Patriata Chairlift will be opened for tourists on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Patriata Chairlift will be opened for tourists on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chairlift was closed for necessary technical maintenance which has been done and the chairlift is ready to welcome the tourists.

Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift, Moazzam Nazir has said that the chairlift would enhance the tourists' attention as well as boost tourism, he said talking to tourists here on Monday.

According to the details, the Patriata chairlift was kept closed for the last few days due to the necessary annual maintenance. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Patriota chair lift will be opened for the public.

The regional manager said that his management was ready to welcome the tourists. The best arrangements have been made for sanitation, he said.