Patrolling Police 5 Officials Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Patrolling police 5 officials suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Five officials of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) were suspended on Thursday on the charge of absence from duty, poor discipline and cleanliness.

SSP Patrol Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal held surprise checking of the Jalla patrol post and found the policemen absent from duty, lack of discipline and poor cleanliness arrangement at the post.

He suspended Head Constable (Mohara Post) Ihsan-ul-Haq and ordered him to report to police lines.

SSP also suspended four constables Mehdi Hassan, Muhammad Aslam, Fazal Abbas and Shaheen Adil and ordered for initiating an inquiry against the cops.

