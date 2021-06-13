UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt To Present Budget Based On Tax Reliefs: Musarrat Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is going to present provincial budget based on tax reliefs, said Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

In her statement here on Sunday, she termed the Federal budget as balanced and no new tax was imposed.

She said that previous governments brought budgets for their own welfare and for facilitation of their friends only.

Musarrat Jamshed challenged the opposition for debate or discussion on budget facts and figures at any platform, adding the government was nothing to do with the protests and rallies of the opposition parties as a true face of the opposition was exposed before the public.

She said that people boycotted the opposition's gathering in past, which was a prove of that people were not support of their narrative.

The entire nation condemned the attitude and behaviour of opposition which they adopted in the NationalAssembly session, she added.

