PBF felicitates Kakar as 8th caretaker PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Balochistan chapter extended heartfelt congratulations to Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on the appointment as 8th interim Prime Minister of the country.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Chairman PBF Balochistan Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson's PBF Zubaida Jalal, Sana Durrani, Secretary General Balochistan Bashir Agha and district presidents of PBF Balochistan hoped that PM Kakar would now prioritize some of the urgent economic issues being faced by the country and pay special attention to the problems being suffered by the business & industrial community of Balochistan since long.

They also advised the Prime Minister to come up with an effective mechanism that must ensure that every single decision or policy which directly or indirectly affects trade and industry, must be devised in consultation with the business and industrial community.

They were of the opinion that the Federal government has to pay attention to some of the most pressing issues of Balochistan particularly improving the infrastructure of Quetta and Gwadar.

In order to ensure sustainable economic prosperity, the caretaker federal government has to review all the policies so that the sense of deprivation felt by Balochistan may be negated.

They stressed that PM Kakar must gather a team of economic experts, reliable and honest members of the Business Community, who have absolute know-how of the issues on top priority from different sectors of the economy.

The proposed team comprising genuine representatives of the business and industrial community would surely be able to prudently guide the government in formulating numerous policies directly or indirectly affecting the trade and industry.

This step would certainly create a win-win situation and would be warmly welcomed by the entire business and industrial community of Pakistan as it was in the larger interest of the country, they added.

PBF Balochistan Leadership extended full support and cooperation to Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar so that long-lasting progress and prosperity for the entire country could be ensured.