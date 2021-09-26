PBM to provide wheelchairs, sewing machines, white sticks to deserving people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Rawalpindi in collaboration with philanthropists would provide wheelchairs, sewing machines and white sticks to deserving persons with disabilities.

Giving details of the items, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal District Rawalpindi Chaudary Muqarab Ali Khan told APP that 100 wheelchairs,150 sewing machines and 300 white sticks would be provided to deserving people including visually impaired persons in the month of Rabi ul Awal.

He said the PBM was setting up women embroidery centres in all union councils of the district to make the deserving women able to earn their livelihood respectably.

Muqarab said that the women will get sewing machines after completing training from these centres.