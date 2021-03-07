UrduPoint.com
PCA Organises Stage Play 'Paisa Bolta Hai'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) organized a stage play 'Paisa Bolta Hai' on Sunday to promote performing art in the twin cities.

The play was written and directed by Yar Muhammad Khan whereas the prominent actors of the play were Masood Khawaja, Yar Muhammad, Saeed Anwar, Rizwana Khan, Jhalak Ali, Arshad Khan, Anjum Abbasi, Raja Sajid, Liaqat Shah, and Saima Khan.

The Director of the play Yar Muhammad Khan sharing his views said the story was based on social issues presented in comic way.

