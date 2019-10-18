UrduPoint.com
PCB Removes Sarfraz Ahmad From Captaincy Of Test, T20 Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

PCB removes Sarfraz Ahmad from captaincy of Test, T20 matches

The sources say Sarfraz Ahmad has been removed from captaincy of Test and T20 matches for his poor performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) After poor performance of Pakistan Cricket Team’s Captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) removed him from captaincy of Test and T20 matches.

Taking a big decision, the PCB administration removed Sarfraz Ahmad from both captaincy of the test matches as well as T20s. The sources said that Sarfraz Ahmad was removed from two formats of the cricket.

The formal announcement of his removal, they said, would be made later. They said that this change was being considered after poor performance of Sarfraz Ahmad in the world-cup and also in the matches played after that. The sources said that Azhar Ali is expected as the next Captain of Test Matches.

Sarfraz Ahmad, they said, disappointed not only the cricket fans but also the fellow cricketers and management regarding his performance in the Cricket World Cup and in matches played after that.

The sources said that many senior players were against Sarfraz Ahmad and his captaincy. In latest matches against Sri-Lanka, he completely failed to show his performance.

Captain is supposed to lead the team and manage the players at grounds but the sources said that he had developed differences among the players. They said that Azhar Ali is strong candidate for captaincy of the cricket team.

