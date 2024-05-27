PCG seize Indian gutka, foreign cigarettes from passenger coach

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on intelligence information intercepted a passenger coach traveling from Quetta to Karachi at Uthal, Balochistan, and recovered a significant quantity of Indian Gutka and foreign brand cigarettes.

A PCG spokesperson reported on Monday that during a routine road check in the Uthal area of Balochistan, 4,650 packets of Indian Gutka and 85 sticks of foreign brand cigarettes were found on the passenger coach.

The Pakistan Coast Guards have confiscated the recovered Indian Gutka and cigarettes and have initiated legal action against the passenger coach, with further investigation currently underway.