Open Menu

PDMA Releases Rs 350 Mln For Affectees Of North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday released second installment of Rs 350 million for payment to the affectees of Zarb-e-Azb, North Waziristan.

The amount would be distributed among the affected families of North Waziristan who had not returned to their respective areas. They would get SIM messages for payment of the amount.

In a statement issued by the office of Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan, it said that Rs 20,000 assistance would be given to each family which was more than 17000.

Director of Complex Emergence Wing PDMA, Subia Hassam Toru said that Rs 20,000 assistance includes Rs 12,000 financial assistance and Rs 8,000 for ration allowance.

She said it was the 115th installment of this series which had been released regularly on a monthly basis without interruption, adding this fund would enable the victims of North Waziristan to resettle in their respective areas and enjoy Eid festivities.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Million

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

35 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

46 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan