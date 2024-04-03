PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday released second installment of Rs 350 million for payment to the affectees of Zarb-e-Azb, North Waziristan.

The amount would be distributed among the affected families of North Waziristan who had not returned to their respective areas. They would get SIM messages for payment of the amount.

In a statement issued by the office of Director General PDMA Qaiser Khan, it said that Rs 20,000 assistance would be given to each family which was more than 17000.

Director of Complex Emergence Wing PDMA, Subia Hassam Toru said that Rs 20,000 assistance includes Rs 12,000 financial assistance and Rs 8,000 for ration allowance.

She said it was the 115th installment of this series which had been released regularly on a monthly basis without interruption, adding this fund would enable the victims of North Waziristan to resettle in their respective areas and enjoy Eid festivities.