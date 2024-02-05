People across Rwp division observe Kashmir Solidarity Day; UN urged to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) People across Rawalpindi division on Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express their wholehearted support for the struggle of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their struggle against human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The educational institutes organized debate and declamation contests and essay writing competitions in connection with the day.

The United Nations (UN) should play its key role in the freedom of the people of Kashmir, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of education Rawalpindi, Yasin Baloch.

While addressing the participants as chief guest at an event organized at Government Viqar un Nisa Graduate College here he said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters was shown by observing a minute’s silence by all.

Following the national anthem, the students expressed their emotions in songs, speeches and other colourful performances.

A special documentary about Indian oppression and the sacrifices being given by the Kashmiri people for freedom was also shown.

The world community and human rights watchdogs should also take effective notice of the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the CEO said adding that the people of Pakistan would never leave their brethren in the lurch.

The participants also undertook a walk in solidarity with the Kashmir cause. A large number of female students and the district administration officials also participated.

According to a district administration spokesman, Feb 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of IIOJK.

India has been keeping a major part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of the State.

He informed that rallies, public meetings, and seminars were held to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris were put on display at all important points and roads, he said adding, the Education Department organized special programmes in educational institutions to draw attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.

According to Kashmir Solidarity program, Solidarity walks were organized in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial capitals.

Human chains were formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan also broadcasted special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) also organised a photo exhibition and walk to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was marked by a flag hoisting ceremony in which the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were raised as a demonstration of Kashmiri’s strength and resilience.

This was then followed by observing a minute’s silence to honour the oppressed Kashmiris living in occupied territory.

The exhibition also featured performances such as tableaus, speeches and Kashmiri song competitions which were organised with the support of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association.

General Secretary of All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Pakistan Chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, was present at the event alongside the chapter’s Information Secretary, Imtiaz Wani.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said on the occasion, “The worst kind of atrocities in Occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of India in front of the whole world.

Such atrocities are rarely found in human history. The anti-Kashmir cruel policies of the Hindutva government of India, however, have not changed the reality of Kashmir.”

He further said that the dream of world peace can never be fulfilled without the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

“Till today millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom and the only demand of Kashmiris is that they should be given the right of self-determination,” he said.

Imtiaz Wani reinforced his companion’s points by adding, “The entire humanity is ashamed of Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people, and it is a disgraceful stain on human history and conscience, so every Pakistani and every peaceful person in the world should raise their voice for the Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination. The Muslim Ummah and the United Nations should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.”

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, who was also present at the exhibition, said that Pakistan has always strongly supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris at the political, moral and diplomatic level.

“It is Pakistan's principled position that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people under the UN resolutions,” he said.

The exhibition displayed photos related to Kashmiri history and culture and the performances celebrated the people of Kashmir.

The song competition allowed young students a chance to learn about Kashmir and express their solidarity with its people.

Among the winners of the competitions, Eagle Public school won first position in the tableau performances, Ames School System got second position, Alfarooq Public School got third position and Green Valley School came fourth place.

As for the speech competition, Masooma, Tahnia Abid, Sahar Fatima and Sair secured first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

In the Kashmiri song competition, Miva came first, Shayan came second, Ayesha came third and Iman Fatima came fourth.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally.

