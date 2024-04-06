People Demand To Include PKC Havelian In Health Card Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:33 PM
The demand for the inclusion of the Pakistan Kidney Center (PKC) in the health card facility has been echoed by the public. The Health Card initiative, already implemented for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), faces a critical gap in the Abbottabad district
Presently, only five hospitals in the district offer this facility, with just three of them equipped with limited dialysis capabilities.
According to the details, these hospitals include Ayub Medical Complex with approximately 8 dialysis units, District Headquarters Hospital with 5 units, and Abbottabad International Medical Complex with 6 units. Unfortunately, these three hospitals are operating at full capacity, leaving many patients unable to access the necessary treatment.
As a result, patients are forced to turn to the Pakistan Kidney Center situated in Havelian, where approximately 40 units are operational.
This center serves patients not only from Abbottabad district but also from Haripur and Mansehra districts, conducting over 80 dialysis sessions daily.
The exclusion of Pakistan Kidney Center from the health card program poses significant challenges for deserving individuals in need of critical treatment. Therefore, urgent action is required to incorporate this vital healthcare facility into the program, ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all residents.
A plea is directed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prioritize the inclusion of Pakistan Kidney Center, Havelian Abbottabad, in the list of health card facilities to address the pressing healthcare needs of the region's population.
