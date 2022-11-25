People of Islamkot demanded to shift forest check post

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :People of Qalandar Abad and surrounding areas have demanded to shift the Islamkot forest check post to an open place. The check post has created serious traffic problems in the unsuitably dense populated areas on Karakoram Highway (KKH), said a local timber trader here Friday.

Due to the forest check post at a narrow curve and densely populated areas, road accidents have become a routine matter. People have demanded from the forest department and others concerned take notice and shift it to another suitable open place on the KKH.

As the check post official stops a truck for checking usually all traffic from both sides is blocked and moreover at that place road is also narrow which has also disturbed the locals.