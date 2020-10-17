UrduPoint.com
People Rejected PDM Show: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :People have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) show in Gujranwala badly, said Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib.

Reacting on Gujranwala show, he said that more than 10 parties consisting of corrupt elements joined hands against government to save their skin from accountability.

He said that the corrupt elements tried their best to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to make any "Deal or Dheel".

Therefore, these elements joined hands when the government started their accountability for recovery of looted wealth.

He said that previous rulers had looted national wealth due to which the country plunged into multifaceted crisis, adding that but, PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan dragged country out of crisis.

People were well aware of true faces of PDM elements, therefore, they will not support them at all rather foil their conspiracies by rejecting their power shows in future, he added.

