People Requested To Follow Anti-corona SOPs On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The district administration appealed the general public to follow anti-corona SOPs voluntarily during Eidul Fitr to contain the spread of corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday,he said that the faithful should avoid gatherings and arrange Eid prayers at open spaces in parks or grounds.

He said that preventive measures were imperative to defeat corona and in this connection, the government issued SOPs to protect the precious lives of the people from this deadly disease.

He said that the fears of corona spread were acute,adding the citizens should not show any negligence and carelessness in this regard.

They should avoid shaking hands and hugging each other during Eid festivities, rather they should use face masks and adopt social distance to save their own lives and lives of their dear ones.

He said that and said that if there is a large crowd of worshipers in any place, the Ulema should offer Eid prayers more than one time. It is better to hold Eid prayers in open spaces as per Corona SOPs and if there is not open space for Eid prayers, then windows and doors of the mosques should be kept open fully, he added.

He said that district administration started a massive public awareness campaign in addition to displaying banners on conspicuous places for implementation on corona SOPs.

