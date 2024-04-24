People Urged To Resist BJP’s Policies Altering IIOJK’s Demographic Composition
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Posters have surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) calling on the people to oppose the BJP-led Indian government’s actions including election drama in the disputed territory, which violate UN resolutions on Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, these posters, put up by Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, denounce abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by the Modi regime and its attempts to change the demographics of the territory by granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus.
While stating that elections are not alternative to the UN-granted plebiscite, the posters highlight the BJP/RSS’s policies aimed at altering the demographic composition of the territory and expelling Kashmiris from their land.
They caution against selling property, including land, to non-Kashmiri Hindutva forces, comparing the situation to the plight of Palestinians facing similar challenges.
Stating that the Indian government is violating UN resolutions through military aggression, the posters decry the resettlement of outsiders in Jammu and the dominance of government services by non-locals. They also criticize the allocation of land to the Indian state of Maharashtra in Budgam, terming it a dangerous game against Kashmir.
The posters call for resistance against India’s “legal and cultural terrorism,” citing measures such as changing the Names of government buildings and suppressing political and media freedoms as threats to the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
