Open Menu

People Urged To Resist BJP’s Policies Altering IIOJK’s Demographic Composition

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM

People urged to resist BJP’s policies altering IIOJK’s demographic composition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Posters have surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) calling on the people to oppose the BJP-led Indian government’s actions including election drama in the disputed territory, which violate UN resolutions on Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these posters, put up by Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, denounce abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by the Modi regime and its attempts to change the demographics of the territory by granting domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus.

While stating that elections are not alternative to the UN-granted plebiscite, the posters highlight the BJP/RSS’s policies aimed at altering the demographic composition of the territory and expelling Kashmiris from their land.

They caution against selling property, including land, to non-Kashmiri Hindutva forces, comparing the situation to the plight of Palestinians facing similar challenges.

Stating that the Indian government is violating UN resolutions through military aggression, the posters decry the resettlement of outsiders in Jammu and the dominance of government services by non-locals. They also criticize the allocation of land to the Indian state of Maharashtra in Budgam, terming it a dangerous game against Kashmir.

The posters call for resistance against India’s “legal and cultural terrorism,” citing measures such as changing the Names of government buildings and suppressing political and media freedoms as threats to the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Election India United Nations Jammu Srinagar Media From Government

Recent Stories

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

13 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

13 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

17 hours ago
Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

18 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

21 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

22 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan